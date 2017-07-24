Monday, 24 July 2017

Landlord moves on

THE landlord of a Henley pub will hold a farewell party this Sunday.

Nick Cobb, 43, has run the Queen Victoria in Market Place for more than five years and will host a barbecue with live music from 1pm until 7pm.

Regulars, friends and family are invited to the day, which will see musicians Andy Mallen, Steve Morano, Amanda Hague and Nick Breakspear perform.

Mr Cobb, who has worked in the pub industry on-and-off for 15 years, said the Queen Victoria was always going to be his last pub. He said: “I’ve been doing this for longer than I can remember. It’s time to move onto a new career and new horizons.”

