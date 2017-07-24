Former mayor's fund accepting applications

CLUBS and community groups which support the elderly in Henley can apply for funding from a charity launched in a former mayor’s memory.

The Anthony (Tony) Lane Foundation, which was set up last year following Mr Lane's death in March 2014, is offering grants to organisations which “provide for the social wellbeing” of the town’s senior citizens.

This is one of five themes which the foundation will support every year on a rota basis. Last year it was supporting children and young people and future themes are Henley’s heritage and history, the health of residents and encouraging new business.

Trustees are keen to support grassroots community groups and small-to-medium sized voluntary organisations. Beneficiaries need not be registered charities but any projects that receive money must be legally charitable.

Applicants must have a constitution or similar governing document plus a bank account in the group's name with at least two unrelated signatories. The deadline for applications is September 30.

Mr Lane, a cobbler, lived in the town for most of his life. He worked from a unit in Singers Lane before retiring and was living at the Acacia Lodge care home in Quebec Road when he died aged 87.

He was a Conservative member of Henley Town Council between 1965 and 2002 and mayor for a record four terms between 1971 and 2002. He was awarded an MBE in 1995 for service to the community.

Last year the foundation gave £20,000 to a number of schools, clubs and youth organisations across the town. Most of this went to the Henley sea cadets, of which Mr Lane was a member, to pay for offshore training.

Applications to the foundation should be made in writing to: The Trustees of the Anthony (Tony) Lane Foundation, The Burnside Partnership, The Carpenters Workshop, Blenheim Palace Sawmills, Combe, Oxfordshire, OX29 8ET.

Letters should include a summary of your organisation’s objectives, details of financial support including copy quotes or estimates, if applicable, an explanation of the money would be used and a correspondence address. Evidence of governing documents and a bank account must also be provided.