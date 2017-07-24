Sergeant named new head of Henley neighbourhood police

HENLEY has a new head of neighbourhood policing.

Sergeant Steven Bobbett started work at Thames Valley Police in 2003 and has previously worked as a response sergeant in the South and Vale area.

His role involves overseeing work in the local community by officers and community support officers as well as helping to prevent and reduce crime and disorder, improve neighbourhood conditions and feelings of security.

Sgt Bobbett’s appointment comes after a restructuring of the force where separate teams have been created for response policing, investigations and individual neighbourhoods.

He will also oversee the Watlington, Thame and Chinnor policing areas. Inspector Mark Harling will stay on as head of the Henley police team.

Sgt Bobbett, 50, started out working in High Wycombe and later moved to Amersham, Beaconsfield, Burnham and then Slough.

He said: “I have been a sergeant for nine years and having started my new role as the neighbourhood sergeant for Henley on June 1.

“I am looking forward to working closely with the local community and partners to continue the excellent relationship that currently exists and to work on the areas that have been identified recently by local residents.

“The priorities that have been identified are violent crime, child sexual abuse and anti-social behaviour as well as other issues or matters that arise that affect members of the local community.”

He added: “I have been made to feel most welcome by local people and the Town council and am very much looking forward to the challenges that lie ahead.”

In his spare time Sgt Bobbett enjoys watching cricket — both local sides and the England team.