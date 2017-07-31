Gillotts side retain title

Village filmed by BBC show during Bloom judges' visit
Monday, 31 July 2017
FOR the third year running Henley’s Gillotts School’s year nine rounders team won the county tournament.
Gillotts was the only school in the whole of Oxfordshire to have teams qualifying in all four age groups. All of the teams qualified to play in the county finals by either winning or coming second in their respective area tournaments against nine or 10 other teams.
In the county finals, as well as the year nines winning their competition, the year seven team came fourth while the year eight and 10 teams both finished fifth.
