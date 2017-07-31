Monday, 31 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Gillotts side retain title

Gillotts side retain title

FOR the third year running Henley’s Gillotts School’s year nine rounders team won the county tournament.

Gillotts was the only school in the whole of Oxfordshire to have teams qualifying in all four age groups. All of the teams qualified to play in the county finals by either winning or coming second in their respective area tournaments against nine or 10 other teams.

In the county finals, as well as the year nines winning their competition, the year seven team came fourth while the year eight and 10 teams both finished fifth.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33