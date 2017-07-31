YEAR 11 students celebrated the end of their studies at Gillotts School in Henley with a spectacular prom.

The evening had a James Bond theme with a black and gold colour scheme for the decorations and around the school.

The students arrived in a range of vehicles ranging from a tractor trailer to a tuk-tuk, limousines, a Daimler Dart, a Cadillac and a Rolls-Royce.

They walked the red carpet as they made their way to the hall through an arch of black and gold balloons.

The evening featured a photo booth, a candy floss stall, a DJ playing the latest music and a projector backdrop screening old Bond films.

The evening ended with a fireworks display which lit up the sky above the Gillotts field.