DAVE McEWEN organised a showing of the film Tomorrow at the d:two centre in Henley on Tuesday, June 13.

The film explores creative solutions to a world facing climate change and has been described as having a very positive message.

Members of the group were extremely happy that the film was received so well and they plan to have another screening in the autumn (watch this space).

Isabel Brough, from Henley, who attended the screening, said: “I am always open to new ideas on how to make changes towards a more sustainable, eco-friendly lifestyle and was inspired by the film.”

Henley in Transition itself has been helping to tackle climate change within Henley with air quality activities led by David Dickie.

Groups of people have been visiting shops throughout the town as part of the national Close the Door campaign.

This aims to encourage retailers and other businesses to keep their doors closed in order to help prevent harmful particulates coming in from the street.

Tests have shown that closing a shop door during trading hours significantly reduces the levels of airborne particulates in store, thus helping to protect staff and customers.

David has also organised for leaflets with information on the Clean Air for Henley initiative to be delivered to Henley residents’ homes.

He says: “Many people see Henley as an iconic location that is being let down by government as the dirt, noise and air pollution get worse.

“All too often it is not seen as a pleasant place to shop due to the dirt, is not always a nice place to work due to the noise and is therefore not an easy place to be healthy due to air pollution.

“Having spoken to a lot of residents, I have found that pollution is a major cause of asthma, which appears to be common within Henley. Some people have even left the town because of it and discovered that they have recovered soon afterwards.

“Recommendations so far are to reduce diesel traffic, especially heavy goods vehicles, coming through town and ensuring bus drivers switch off their engines while parked.”