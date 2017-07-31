A LONG spell of dry weather ended in the early hours of Sunday when a severe thunderstorm lasting about four hours ebbed and flowed in the Henley area and extended from the south-west of the country to East Anglia. At times Henley itself seemed to be one of the centres of the storm, vivid lightning being accompanied by almost simultaneous claps of thunder and by torrential rain.

Plans for a new fire station at Henley are being considered by Oxfordshire County Council’s fire brigade committee, who say they are satisfied with the general design and arrangements which made adequate provision for social amenities. The committee feels the facility is a matter of the highest priority and has advised the civil defence committee of the need for the CD training building to be removed from the site on West Hill by December.

A partial inner ring road on the A423 at Henley at an estimated cost of £200,000 is mentioned in a report to the highways committee of Oxfordshire County Council. The report states that the minister of transport has announced the first installment of her “preparation list” of urban road schemes.