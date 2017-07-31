A SMILING Prince Charles was greeted with cheers from delighted royal well-wishers as he arrived for Saturday’s Crocker End wedding reception. Hundreds crowded around the entrance to the Duke and Duchess of Kent’s country home while other lined the route through Henley to grab a glimpse of the bride, Lady Helen Windsor, and new husband Tim Taylor. The Prince of Wales topped the list of 450 guests at the reception held in the grounds of Crocker End House.

In a surprise U-turn, Henley Town Council has failed to back Waitrose’s plans to knock down the Regal Cinema and build a new supermarket. Last week the council’s plans committee said approval should be given, subject to further discussions over parking and access. But on Tuesday councillors voted to object to the supermarket, shops and two-screen cinema.

Public moorings are to be restored at Singer’s Park in Henley following discussions with the National Rivers Authority. The town council has been heavily criticised for banning boats from stopping at the newly refurbished public space at Riverside. Boat users complained that the moorings have always been open to the public and that the town council had no right to stop this.