FOR the first time in living memory the Henley Town and Visitors’ Regatta, due to take place next Saturday, has been cancelled due to the bad weather. Following an inspection of the site on Wednesday, the regatta’s chairman, Rod Murray, decided to cut their losses and abandon the event. With the river being very high and running fast, it is preventing the removal of the piles, booms and other river furniture used for the royal regatta.

Two Britain in Bloom regional judges braved the rain to tour Henley on Monday and view the town’s entries in this year’s Thames and Chiltern regional competition. After coffee and refreshments at the Henley Piazza in a soggy Mill Meadows, the judges embarked on a two-hour tour of the town, starting at the wildlife area in Marsh Meadows and ending at King’s Barn in the town centre.

Gone are the days when cold-callers can freely prey on residents in Henley’s Gainsborough estate. Henley Police have teamed up with the South Oxfordshire Community Safety Partnership and Trading Standards to introduce the first No Cold Caller Zone in the town. Many residents of the estate have been targeted by high pressure door-to-door selling.