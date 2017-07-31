True love for Mayor

HENLEY Mayor Kellie Hinton is a fan of Love Island. The latest series of the ITV reality show, which involves beautiful young people living together in a villa in Majorca to see which ones make the perfect couple, came to an end this week.

But it was still being shown last week when the town council’s recreation and amenities committee met.

The Mayor is among the members but was concerned that she might miss that evening’s episode due to the

18-item agenda in front of them.

As the committee reached item 13, Councillor Hinton declared: “Seriously, I’ve got to make it home for Love Island!”

Fortunately, the meeting finished at 9.30pm, just in time for her to catch the show on ITV2+1.