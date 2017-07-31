Monday, 31 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

True love for Mayor

HENLEY Mayor Kellie Hinton is a fan of Love Island. The latest series of the ITV reality show, which involves beautiful young people living together in a villa in Majorca to see which ones make the perfect couple, came to an end this week.

But it was still being shown last week when the town council’s recreation and amenities committee met.

The Mayor is among the members but was concerned that she might miss that evening’s episode due to the
18-item agenda in front of them.

As the committee reached item 13, Councillor Hinton declared: “Seriously, I’ve got to make it home for Love Island!”

Fortunately, the meeting finished at 9.30pm, just in time for her to catch the show on ITV2+1.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33