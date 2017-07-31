ON Sunday last the new organ was dedicated in Fawley Church and used for the first time. It is the gift of Sir John Jackson and will be a great help in the church worship. Formerly there was only an American organ. The new one is what is called a Positive organ, with one keyboard and 12 stops. The case is of oak to match the rest of the church fittings.

On July 20 150 wounded soldiers from Reading were entertained at Shiplake Mill House (kindly lent for the occasion by Sir W Phillimore) by some ladies connected with Red Cross work in Shiplake. The Brittania steam launch was chartered and conveyed the party as far as Marsh Lock. On returning, they landed at Shiplake Lock and proceeded to the Mill House where they found tea and various light refreshments provided, including cigars, cigarettes, fruit etc. A very pleasant time was spent and hearty thanks were accorded to the donors of the feast.

Through the generosity of Sir W E Cain, of Wargrave Manor, and the instrumentality of Mr H C Bond of Wargrave Court (the president of the Wargrave Food Production Society), a couple of knapsack sprayers and a good supply of chemicals for spraying have been obtained for the Station Road allotments.