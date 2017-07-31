Gothic chapels give girls the giggles

THE two Gothic chapels at Henley’s Fair Mile Cemetery are perhaps an unlikely source of humour.

However, Mayor Kellie Hinton and Deputy Mayor Lorraine Hillier were reduced to fits of laughter when the town council’s recreation and amenities committee came to discuss what to do with the disused buildings.

Councillor Hillier suggested a pet cemetery to which committee chairwoman Sarah Miller responded that a friend of hers had buried a goat in her garden.

Other suggestions included turning the chapels into a holiday let, to which Cllr Hillier joked that visitors might include the Addams family, while Cllr Miller suggested a Ghostbusters tour.

Still laughing, the Mayor said: “I can’t deal with this item any more, can we just move on?”