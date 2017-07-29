Comedian drops into church during cancer charity walk

COMEDIAN Bill Bailey dropped into St Botolph’s Church in Swyncombe on Wednesday.

He was taking part in a 100-mile walk along the Ridgeway in aid of Stand up to Cancer when he made his stop.

Bailey arrived with about 15 walkers, including his wife Kristin, just before 11am and stayed for about 40 minutes.

He received a warm welcome from members of the congregation, who had been notified of his visit in advance and so were ready with refreshments.

Bailey, who is due to complete his six-day walk tomorrow (Saturday), said: “It’s a tough challenge but it should be fun and for an excellent cause. As a supporter of cancer charities, I am always looking for the most effective use of the money raised — Stand up to Cancer is doing just that, turning the benefits of the breakthroughs in cancer research into treatments as soon as possible.”

His fellow walkers include several friends who had flown in specially from as far as Bali and Australia to be greeted by the unseasonally wet and miserable weather.

The party also included Louie, a dog rescued in Bali.

You can make a donation at https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/bills-ridgeway-walk-2017