Monday, 31 July 2017
AN interactive science show and an animal-themed detective challenge for children will take place at Henley library on Thursday.
Science Oxford’s Animal Agents Library Tour will enable youngsters to explore why and how wild creatures hide, hunt and defend themselves.
The show, which is suitable for children aged six and above, will be from 2.30pm to 3.30pm.
31 July 2017
