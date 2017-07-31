Monday, 31 July 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Science show

AN interactive science show and an animal-themed detective challenge for children will take place at Henley library on Thursday.

Science Oxford’s Animal Agents Library Tour will enable youngsters to explore why and how wild creatures hide, hunt and defend themselves.

The show, which is suitable for children aged six and above, will be from 2.30pm to 3.30pm.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Jess Glynne opens Henley Festival in style
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33