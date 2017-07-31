Charity's cash bid

THE Chiltern Centre for disabled children in Henley is appealing to supporters to help it win up to £25,000 from the Oxfordshire Freemasons.

The Masonic Charitable Foundation is distributing

£3 million to 300 charities across the country as part of Freemasonry’s 300th anniversary celebrations.

The Chiltern Centre, off Greys Road, is one of the charities selected. Each nominated charity will be given money but a public vote will determine how much they receive, ranging from £4,000 to £25,000.

Paul Barrett, the charity’s chairman of trustees, said: “A grant of £25,000 would make a huge difference to our work. I would urge anyone and everyone to go online and vote for the Chiltern Centre. Every single vote counts.”

To vote, visit www.mcf.

org.uk/region/oxfordshire and select the centre. The vote closes on Monday.