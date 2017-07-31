Charity cruise

A RIVER cruise in aid of the Gurkha Welfare Trust will be held in Henley on Thursday.

Retired Gurkhas will host the cruise on the New Orleans, starting at Hobbs of Henley boatyard at 7pm.

Nepalese food will be served and there will be live music from jazz singer Rebecca Poole, alias Purdy, and her band and a Gurkha piper from The Band of The Brigade of Gurkhas.

There will also be an informal talk about the history of the Gurkhas and the work of the trust.

For tickets, visit www.event

brite.co.uk/e/the-happy-gurkha-river-soiree-in-aid-of-the-gurkha-welfare-trust