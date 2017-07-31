Charity cruise

Village filmed by BBC show during Bloom judges' visit
THE organisers of Goring’s Britain in Bloom entry ... [more]
Monday, 31 July 2017
A RIVER cruise in aid of the Gurkha Welfare Trust will be held in Henley on Thursday.
Retired Gurkhas will host the cruise on the New Orleans, starting at Hobbs of Henley boatyard at 7pm.
Nepalese food will be served and there will be live music from jazz singer Rebecca Poole, alias Purdy, and her band and a Gurkha piper from The Band of The Brigade of Gurkhas.
There will also be an informal talk about the history of the Gurkhas and the work of the trust.
For tickets, visit www.event
brite.co.uk/e/the-happy-gurkha-river-soiree-in-aid-of-the-gurkha-welfare-trust
31 July 2017
More News:
Village filmed by BBC show during Bloom judges' visit
THE organisers of Goring’s Britain in Bloom entry ... [more]
Villagers play silly games at church's annual family fun day
DOZENS of children and adults took part in a ... [more]
Garden centre boss admits defeat in planning dispute
A LONG-RUNNING planning dispute involving a ... [more]
POLL: Have your say