To the skating

A SIGN welcoming users to Henley’s new £290,000 skate park is being finalised.

The town council has chosen a design by Maverick Industries, which designed the “wheeled sports facility” at Makins recreation ground, saying it blends in with the town’s other signs.

Work on the new skate park is expected to be completed next month. It will have sunken obstacles, which will reduce noise, and will cater for BMX bikers, skateboarders and roller-skaters.