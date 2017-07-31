Parking machines replaced

THE pay and display parking machines in Henley are to be replaced next month.

Drivers will be able to pay with a card using the new machines and some will accept cash too.

Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, is replacing 120 machines across the county at a cost of £350,000, saying it will make paying for parking easier.

It says that having fewer machines that hold cash will reduce overheads and improve security.

Councillor Yvonne Constance, cabinet member for environment, said: “All our on-street machines are being replaced, a major undertaking that we wanted to get right in terms of the function and location of the new machines.

“We couldn’t upgrade the components in the existing machines as they were simply too old and were bought second hand in 1994. All our new machines are expected to be in place by the end of September.”

Meanwhile, double yellow lines could be installed on a Henley street for a new housing development.

The county council says this would make the area of King James Way safe for road users and pedestrians. It is consulting on the move as part of the development of 17 homes on the former site of merchant drapers Makower Fabrics.

The yellow lines would cover the area around the entrance to the development, which will be known as Oakford Court.

Developer Ashill Land, which was granted planning permission in January, will include five affordable flats, equal to 29 per cent of the total.