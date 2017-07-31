MEMBERS of the Henley Symphony Orchestra enjoyed a four-day trip to Bled in Slovenia and performed as part of the town’s 22nd annual international music festival.

The 55 musicians performed at Bled Festival Hall, led by David Burton and conducted by music director Ian Brown.

They performed pieces by both British and Slovenian composers. The concert was followed by a reception.

During their stay the group was shown around Bled Castle by the town’s Mayor Janez Fajfar before taking boat trips across its famous lake to the island where its pilgrimage church is located. They also visited a gorge and, before flying home, enjoyed a river trip in the Slovenian capital of Ljubljana.

Orchestra member Jill Atkins said: “We very much enjoyed performing in the festival hall. It’s a lovely venue to play in and the acoustics were very good.”

Henley was officially twinned with Bled in 2013 but this was the first time that the orchestra had visited. The orchestra, which was founded in 1970, has made several visits to Henley’s other twin towns of Falaise in Normandy and Leichlingen in Germany.

The orchestra’s sponsor, Davy Snowdon, founder and owner of Pristine Condition, helped fund the cost of the visit to Bled.