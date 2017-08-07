Woodman's eight birdies and eagle equal record

HENLEY held their annual pro-am last Sunday which resulted in one of the golf professionals equalling the course record of 62 set by Nick Mitchell.

Windsor-based Guy Woodman took top spot in a round which included eight birdies and an eagle and would have been a new course record had he not dropped shots at the 10th and 15th holes. Runner-up was Gregg Blainey from Billingbear Park Golf Club witth a 65, which was two shots better than Devon-based Billy Hemstock.

Chris Rogers from Richings Park Golf Club was fourth with a 69 which was one shot better than a host of players on level par 70 which included Henley’s assistant pro Sanu Yonjan. The winning team were “Bullhouse” consisting of John Casey, Terry McDermott, Raymond and professional Woodman with a score of 20 under.

“Who goes there” consisting of Matt Hele, Jacques Hugo, Richard Taylor and professional Hemstock were runners-up with a score of 13 under on countback from the team of “Westcoast 1” consisting of Bradley Isaacs, Billy Elgar, Alex Carey and professional Blainey.

There were special prizes for Richard Stow, James Cook, Peter Cawthra, Alan Freke and Pam Collins whilst Pat Melling won the putting competition.