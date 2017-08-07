Decision defended

A COUNCILLOR has defended her decision to support changes to a restaurant in Henley.

Joan Bland, a member of South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee, voted in favour of an application by Strada in Bell Street, including the use of a plastic adhesive on the side of the building in Boroma Way.

Henley Town Council and the Henley Society had both objected, saying it conflicted with the conservation area.

The town’s other district council members, Lorraine Hillier and Stefan Gawrysiak, both spoke against the application.

Cllr Bland said: “What councillors objected to was the use of plastic in Boroma Way. In my view, that area is dark, dingy and unattractive place to go.

“They [Strada] have gone into great detail on this design and I believe it will enhance the area greatly.”