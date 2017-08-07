Monday, 07 August 2017

Tree removed

Tree removed

A ROTTEN lime tree fell into the road at Gravel Hill, Henley.

Town councillor David Eggleton arrived on the scene at about 4.15pm on Friday with a chainsaw to cut up the tree after being alerted by members of the public.

He called the fire service and firefighters arrived at about 5.30pm and cut up the trunk to make it easier to move.

