AT a children’s court, three lads named Harry Wixen, 14, John Brown, 18, and Henry Wells, 18, all of Stoke Row, were charged with stealing and damaging, with intent to destroy, a quantity of potatoes growing in a field at Checkendon, the property of Col Sir Robert T Hermon-Hodge Bart MP, on July 10. All the defendants pleaded guilty. Henry Alfred Hungerford, farm bailiff at Neal’s Farm, Wyfold, deposed that he went to the field on July 11 and found 70 roots of potatoes pulled up.

The optimists who originated the idea of holding an open air concert in Peppard on Friday last were well rewarded for they not only had a perfect evening but the concert was a success in every way. The handsome amount of of £21 2s 6d was raised on behalf of the Peppard branch of the Surgical War Hospital supply depot. There was an audience of nearly 300, who greatly appreciated the excellent programme provided.

On Saturday last Wargrave was invaded by a detachment of the London Diocese Church Lads’ Brigade from South Hackney and Roxeth, Harrow, numbering just over 60 lads. Fortunately, they were able to be accommodated in the large rooms of the old district school, which lends itself finely for the purpose.