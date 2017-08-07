Monday, 07 August 2017

Allotments rent rise

THE cost of renting an allotment in Henley is going up.

The rise will apply at both the Waterman’s allotments, off Reading Road, and Greencroft, off Matson Drive, from October 1, 2018 and cover the two years to September 30, 2020.

The Henley Allotments Association committee supported the move by Henley Town Council, which owns the sites.

The annual cost of renting a starter plot will rise from £16.50 to £17.50 and 3.5 and five poles from £21.50 to £22.50. Seven pole and 10 pole plots will cost another £1.50 at £32.50 and £44 respectively. Concessions are available.

Plots holders must be notified of a rent increase at least a year in advance under the law.

