Pub revamp opposed

PLANS to extend the beer garden at a Henley pub have been opposed by town councillors due to the loss of parking spaces.

J D Wetherspoon wants to make changes both inside and outside the Catherine Wheel in Hart Street, which is a listed building.

The work would include the relocation of bars and toilets to create a new layout with better disabled access as well as extending the garden.

Members of the council’s planning committee said the changes would mean the loss of the seven car parking spaces at the back of the pub.

They also had concerns about rubbish removal and access for emergency vehicles.

Similar plans submitted in 2015 were withdrawn.

Councillor David Nimmo Smith said: “We didn’t think very much of this a couple of years ago. We objected because of the loss of car parking and because to get the bins out you had to go through the pub area.”

The committee agreed to recommend the plans are refused. A decision will be made by South Oxfordshire District Council later this month.