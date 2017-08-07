Donohue and Langan

JIM DONAHUE and Clare Antonia Langan were married at St James the Less Church in Pangbourne on Saturday, July 15.

The groom is the son of Mary Donahue, of Medford, New Jersey, and the late Jerry Donahue.

The bride is the daughter of Mr and Mrs Anthony Langan, from Bradfield Combust, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk.

She was given away by her father.

The ceremony was conducted by Rev Heather Parbury and the best men were Jonathan and William Donahue.

Molly, Gracie and Ella Donahue were the bridesmaids and carried bouquets made by Bluebells of Henley. Ainsley Donahue was page boy.

The reception was held at Hotel du Vin in New Street, Henley.

The couple will live in Whitchurch.