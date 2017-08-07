Monday, 07 August 2017

Charity envoy

HENLEY MP John Howell has been made an envoy of the charity SPACE, which helps people with autism find work. 

He said: “What impresses me about the work of this charity is that it aims to help employers as well as those it wants to become employees. 

“Minor, easy adjustments in the workplace can make such a huge difference.”

