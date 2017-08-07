Hospital staff show how it's important to stay fit at work

STAFF and patients at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley took part in an exercise challenge.

They completed 128km between them on the treadmill and exercise bike in the physiotherapy department.

It was part of Work Out at Work Day, an initiative organised by the Chartered Society of Physiotherapists to encourage people to stay fit at work. Physiotherapist Lois Jackson said: “It’s an annual awareness day to encourage and educate employers to be more active and take part in exercise so they can stay fit for work.

“The whole hospital took part between 10am and 2pm , including the minor injuries department, rapid access care unit and domestic staff.” The £4,000 Matrix Fitness treadmill was paid for by the Friends of Townlands Hospital.

Treasurer Guy Norgrove, of King’s Road, Henley, said: “At the old hospital we used to support patients in beds with bits and pieces like magazines, newspapers and visits.

“With the new hospital we had to find a way of continuing the assistance because we still have funds and people donating. I had a knee replacement in April last year and went to the physio there. I asked them what they would need and they said a treadmill.

“It’s a fantastic treadmill and a great department. I was treated very professionally and I’m impressed with the whole hospital.”