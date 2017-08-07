Hospital staff show how it's important to stay fit at work

Fight to have new school in village neighbourhood plan
STAFF and patients at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley took part in an exercise challenge.
They completed 128km between them on the treadmill and exercise bike in the physiotherapy department.
It was part of Work Out at Work Day, an initiative organised by the Chartered Society of Physiotherapists to encourage people to stay fit at work. Physiotherapist Lois Jackson said: “It’s an annual awareness day to encourage and educate employers to be more active and take part in exercise so they can stay fit for work.
“The whole hospital took part between
Treasurer Guy Norgrove, of King’s Road, Henley, said: “At the old hospital we used to support patients in beds with bits and pieces like magazines, newspapers and visits.
“With the new
“It’s a fantastic treadmill and a great department. I was treated very professionally and I’m impressed with the whole hospital.”
