Monday, 14 August 2017

Meet MiniMonkie, our mystery admirer

FORGET Larry, the Downing Street cat, Twitter has a new star — and he’s a big fan of Henley.

MiniMonkie, the Henley chimp, likes nothing more than experiencing all that our town has to offer.

This week he was spotted in the town centre enjoying the colourful bunting and hanging baskets in Hart Street.

On Monday, armed with a miniature skateboard, he visited the Makins recreation ground to admire the new £300,000 skatepark.

MiniMonkie was also spotted dressed in goggles and a swim cap at the Thames Marathon swim at the weekend and even donned a tuxedo for the Henley Festival last month.

Can anybody shed light on who the owner of Henley’s most famous publicist may be?

