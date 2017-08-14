Russell Brand taking to the water for big day

Heavens, what a cracking regatta
Thunderstorms failed to put off competitors at ... [more]
Monday, 14 August 2017
RUSSELL BRAND appears to be settling into life in Henley rather well — so much so that he has reportedly hired The New Orleans for his wedding reception.
The comedian is due to marry his partner Laura Gallacher this month.
But rather than a lavish celebration, the couple have apparently opted for a trip on Hobbs of Henley’s mock paddle steamer, which is a familiar site to locals.
Brand, 41, who has a baby daughter, Mabel, with his partner, was previously married to singer Katy Perry but the couple split in December 2011 after 14 months.
14 August 2017
More News:
Villagers take top three spots in garden competition
GARDENERS from Charvil took the honours in a ... [more]
Wargrave & Shiplake regatta swim 2017 results
MORE than 120 swimmers took part in the regatta’s ... [more]
POLL: Have your say