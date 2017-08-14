Monday, 14 August 2017

Russell Brand taking to the water for big day

RUSSELL BRAND appears to be settling into life in Henley rather well — so much so that he has reportedly hired The New Orleans for his wedding reception.

The comedian is due to marry his partner Laura Gallacher this month.

But rather than a lavish celebration, the couple have apparently opted for a trip on Hobbs of Henley’s mock paddle steamer, which is a familiar site to locals.

Brand, 41, who has a baby daughter, Mabel, with his partner, was previously married to singer Katy Perry but the couple split in December 2011 after 14 months.

