Turning back the pages - August 10, 1917

LIEUT T RIGGS, of the Lincoln Regiment, was recently the recipient of the Military Medal and the DCM at a presentation which took place at Pembroke College, Cambridge. Lieut Riggs, who is 25, is a native of Henley and for many years took a prominent part in the public life of the town, being a member of the town council. Lieut Riggs was in the fighting line within the first two months of the war. He has been twice wounded, the most serious time when he was in Neuve Chappelle and was shot through the throat. After a few days’ leave, during which the medals were presented, he has since returned to the front.

The coolness of soldiers and boatmen undoubtedly averted what would have been a serious accident on the Thames on Wednesday. A pleasure launch had stopped at Caversham Bridge to pick up passengers. There was a large number waiting and in the rush to board the vessel a woman had a child knocked from her arms into the river. She jumped into the water to rescue the infant and then another member of the family dived in. All three were saved amongst considerable excitement. The majority of the people aboard the launch had rushed to the top of the boat with the result that the vessel looked like turning turtle, the water reaching to within a few inches of the portholes.