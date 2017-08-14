Turning back the pages - August 10, 2007

HENLEY is to have a £2.5million, state-of-the-art youth centre. After months of negotiations between Henley Town Council, Headway, Henley youth club and Henley scouts, the decision has been made to build the centre on the Makins site in Greys Road. It will be sited on the recreation ground, sitting alongside Brunner Hall and the adjacent scout hut. Henley Youth Club will be granted the lease to the area. It is hoped the site of the current youth club in Deanfield Avenue and a host of fund-raising events will raise the sum needed.

A total of 53 motorists who sped through Rotherfield Greys last week were caught by a police laser camera as part of a two-hour speed enforcement operation. One driver was said to have hit 58mph on the 30mph stretch of road between Shepherds Green and Henley, which has been the scene of six collisions resulting in injury in recent years.

A union between two global communities was celebrated when representatives from two continents had lunch together. Malcolm Page, chairman of the Henley Borama Friendship Association, and members met for a meal with former Borama resident Abdirahman Ali Khahhiyeh.