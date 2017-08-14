Turning back the pages - August 10, 2007

Heavens, what a cracking regatta
Thunderstorms failed to put off competitors at ... [more]
Monday, 14 August 2017
HENLEY is to have a £2.5million, state-of-the-art youth centre. After months of negotiations between Henley Town Council, Headway, Henley youth club and Henley scouts, the decision has been made to build the centre on the Makins site in Greys Road. It will be sited on the recreation ground, sitting alongside Brunner Hall and the adjacent scout hut. Henley Youth Club will be granted the lease to the area. It is hoped the site of the current youth club in Deanfield Avenue and a host of
A total of 53 motorists who sped through Rotherfield Greys last week
A union between two global communities was celebrated when representatives from two continents had lunch together. Malcolm Page, chairman of the Henley Borama Friendship Association, and members met for a meal with former Borama resident Abdirahman Ali Khahhiyeh.
14 August 2017
Villagers take top three spots in garden competition
GARDENERS from Charvil took the honours in a ... [more]
Wargrave & Shiplake regatta swim 2017 results
MORE than 120 swimmers took part in the regatta’s ... [more]
