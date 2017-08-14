Turning back the pages - August 11, 1967

AFTER months of negotiations with the Board of Trade, United Artists were given permission to fly an airship for the filming of the musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at Turville on Wednesday. The 139ft airship, manned by a crew of two, took to the air and with guy ropes attached to a Land Rover and some workmen holding on to others, it was towed along a field and then released. All went well until the fan belts driving the two propellers broke and the airship made a landing on the top of some tall trees. Nobody was injured but the ship, which took six months to build, was badly damaged.

On Monday afternoon a Commer lorry carrying a load of card discs for dartboards caught light in Rose Hill, Remenham. The driver, Anthony Richard Godward, an employee of Rowstock Transport, of Didcot, escaped uninjured. Firemen put out the blaze.

More than 8,000 people visited Woodcote’s fourth veteran transport rally at Crays Pond on Saturday. Entries came from all over the country, most of them travelling under their own steam — literally in some cases. Among local cars entered was a 1923 Morris two-seater owned and driven by Mr J C E Pitcher, of Henley.