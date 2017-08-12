Music and curry cruise in aid of Gurkha welfare charity

ABOUT 65 people enjoyed a river cruise in Henley in aid of the Gurkha Welfare Trust.

Retired Gurkhas hosted the evening cruise on board The Waterman, starting at Hobbs of Henley’s boatyard off Station Road.

The guests were served Nepalese food and there was live music from jazz singer Rebecca Poole, alias Purdy, and her band and a piper from the Band of The Brigade of Gurkhas.

The evening also included a raffle and a talk about the history of the Gurkhas and the work of the trust by Bishu Pun, who works for the Salisbury-based charity.

Its remit is to provide financial, medical and development aid to Gurkha veterans, their families and communities. Organiser Sam Thirlby-Smith, who lives in Greys Road, Henley, and runs the Happy Gurkha catering company, said: “The Gurkhas have been part of the British army for the last 200 years and I don’t think we have looked after them particularly well.”

About £1,500 was raised on the night. “It was an excellent evening and we were very, very lucky because Hobbs gifted us the boat,” said Mrs Thirlby-Smith.

She thanked Michael Rodger for driving her to the company’s events and Nicola Power, who asked businesses in the town to donate prizes for the raffle.

Her firm’s next event will be a curry music evening with Andy Crowdy at the Bird in Hand pub in Greys Road on Saturday, September 16.