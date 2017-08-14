Turning back the pages - August 7, 1992

JOB prospects for Henley teenagers are so bleak that a record number are planning to stay in full-time education this September. Careers officers predict that about 90 per cent of youngsters in this area will try to improve their qualifications rather than battle in a highly competitive job market. The Henley College says it should be able to cope with the influx of 16-year-olds. South Oxfordshire’s jobless figures have trebled in the past three years to 3,789.

Leander oarsman Steve Redgrave powered home with partner Matthew Pinsent to claim an Olympic gold medal in the coxless pairs final last week. Redgrave is now only the third Briton to win three consecutive Olympic titles after taking gold in the coxed fours at Los Angeles in 1984 and in the coxless pairs at Seoul in 1988.

Thousands of people could converge on the Woodcote area for an open air rave party. An application for a licence to run a party at the Chilton Park airstrip off the A4074 has been sent to South Oxfordshire District Council’s environmental health department. The party would run all night during the first weekend in October and involve up to 10,000 people. Permission for around 3,000 cars has also been requested.