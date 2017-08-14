Theatre bids to retain title

Heavens, what a cracking regatta
Thunderstorms failed to put off competitors at ... [more]
Monday, 14 August 2017
THE Mill at Sonning is bidding to retain the title of the UK’s most welcoming theatre.
It won the accolade at last year’s UK Theatre Awards and has been nominated again this year. The award will be decided by an online public vote, which is open until September 19.
The 12 regional winners will be announced on September 29 and the overall winner on October 15.
Votes can be cast at www.uktheatre.org/vote
14 August 2017
More News:
Villagers take top three spots in garden competition
GARDENERS from Charvil took the honours in a ... [more]
Wargrave & Shiplake regatta swim 2017 results
MORE than 120 swimmers took part in the regatta’s ... [more]
POLL: Have your say