Theatre bids to retain title

THE Mill at Sonning is bidding to retain the title of the UK’s most welcoming theatre.

It won the accolade at last year’s UK Theatre Awards and has been nominated again this year. The award will be decided by an online public vote, which is open until September 19.

The 12 regional winners will be announced on September 29 and the overall winner on October 15.

Votes can be cast at www.uktheatre.org/vote