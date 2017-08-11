Children can swim and play squash for £1

HENLEY Leisure Centre is offering children under the age of 16 the chance to swim and play squash for £1.

GLL, which runs the facility off Gillotts Lane, has launched a promotion called "Kids for a Quid" to try and get children more active during the school holidays.

The discounted swimming sessions will be held on Monday, from 1pm to 3.45pm, Thursday, from 2pm to 3.45pm and Friday, from 9am to 11am. The squash sessions are Monday, from 9am to 11am , Wednesday, from noon to 2pm , and Friday, from 2pm to 4pm .

Sign up for a voucher online at www.better.org.uk/kids-for-a-quid