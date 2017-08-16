Wednesday, 16 August 2017

RNLI car boot sale just as popular at new site

RNLI car boot sale just as popular at new site

HUNDREDS of people attended a car boot sale in aid of the RNLI.

About 180 sellers set up stalls on a field at the Swiss Farm campsite off Marlow Road, Henley.

As well as purchasing second-hand goods, visitors could enjoy ice-creams and refreshments. Volunteers from the Henley branch of the charity held bucket collections throughout the day and it’s hoped that at least £2,500 was raised.

The sale, which is now in its 38th year, used to take place on Fawley Meadows but moved to the smaller site three years ago to make it easier to organise. Bra nch chairman Norman Daniells said: “It went very well indeed. The turnout was strong and the weather was ideal. Everybody seemed very happy and the ice-cream seller did a strong trade.

“We would like to thank Swiss Farm and Henley Rugby Club for allowing free use of their land.”

