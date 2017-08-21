Sandhurst next up for Red Kites

HENLEY Town have their first home fixture in Division 1 East of the Uhlsport Hellenic League tomorrow (Saturday) when they entertain Sandhurst Town, kicking off at 3pm, writes John Bailey.

Although they first met in the 1924/25 season, in matches where both clubs fielded their first teams, there have been only 13 games in all. Sandhurst have won eight of these compared to Henley’s four, with one match drawn.

The last two encounters between the sides have been in pre-season friendlies, most recently in the season before last, when the Fizzers, with ground advantage, won 2-1. In competitive matches, the clubs’ paths have not crossed since 1989/90, in the days of the Chiltonian League.

Last season Sandhurst finished eighth, but they have been one of the teams backed on the Hellenic fans’ forum to do well in the new campaign. Though unquestionably doing better than Henley last weekend, the Berkshire club, in view of these optimistic comments, may have been slightly disappointed to go down 3-2 away to Didcot Town Reserves last Saturday, though the winning goal came only a minute before the end.

Despite their unimpressive pre-season, the Red Kites were still finding they have players coveted by other clubs. Even before the big kick-off last weekend, Michael Rundle and Chris Byrne had moved on.

Elsewhere the Henley Town Reserves side are taking on the club’s Sunday side in a friendly at the Triangle Ground tonight (Friday), kick-off 7.45pm.

The structure of the Reading and District Sunday League has been completely revised this season, when there will be fewer but larger divisions. As a result of these changes, Henley Town Sunday shoot up from Division 4 to Division 1.