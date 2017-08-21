Charity woodland walk

A WOODLAND walk to celebrate the lives of lost loved ones will be held in the grounds of the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed next month.

The Forget-Me-Not-Walk will take place on Saturday, September 16 and there will be a 5km route suitable for children and families and a 10km route ideal for more confident walkers. Dogs (on leads) are welcome.

The day will conclude with refreshments plus a tombola, raffle, stalls, children’s games and the Henley’s Top Dog 2017 awards ceremony at about 2pm.

Registration will be open from 9.30am with the 10km walk leaving at 10.30am and the 5km route leaving at 10.45am. Entry is £10 for adults, £5 for children and £25 for a family ticket.

For more information, call (01491) 641384 ext 246 or visit www.sueryder.org/nb

