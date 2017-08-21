Monday, 21 August 2017

Village set to expand

PLANS have been drawn up for up to 50 houses on land near Lewknor.

The five-acre plot, off Watlington Road, is owned by All Souls College, Oxford.

The plan was discussed at a meeting of the parish council which was attended by more than 80 residents along with representatives of Savills, Rainier Developments, Travis Baker, EDP and Pegasus Design.

Forty per cent of the homes would be affordable and there would be some social housing and some in shared ownership.

Residents are concerned that the plans would extend the village boundary and increase its size by about a third, changing the nature of Lewknor forever.

Traffic is another major concern.

Residents also said there was a lack of infrastructure in the village and the developers were unfamiliar with Lewknor’s needs.

There is due to be a public consultation later this month or in early September.

