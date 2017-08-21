PROFESSOR Russell Cowburn FRS will give a talk about his Christian faith and how it is supported by his work as a scientist at the Filling Station meeting next month.

He is professor of experimental physics at the University of Cambridge and holds an MA, PhD and ScD in physics from the university.

He has also held positions at Durham University, Imperial College London and the Université Paris-Sud in Paris.

He leads a large research team within the Cavendish Laboratory at Cambridge, researching nanotechnology, magnetism and optics.

Applications of his research include novel cancer therapies and new types of computer memory chip.

He has won numerous international scientific prizes, including the 2016 Royal Society Clifford Paterson Medal.

He was elected a Fellow of the Royal Society in 2010, when he was aged just 39.

Prof Cownburn is a Christian and well known for giving lively and accessible talks on science and faith. He recently appeared on The Big Questions on BBC 1.

The meeting will take place at Henley town hall on Wednesday, September 6, starting at 8pm (coffee at 7.45pm). It will finish at 9.30pm after questions. Entry is free.