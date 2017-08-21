Novel approach

Bestselling author Annie Murray visited residents of the Thamesfield Retirement Village in Henley on July 24.

She spoke about her latest novel, The Doorstep Child, which is about a young girl desperately trying to leave her troubled past behind her.

Thamesfield’s activities co-ordinator Alison Engleby said: “It was fantastic to have Annie Murray come to the village and it was exciting and fascinating for the residents to meet an author behind some of their most-loved books.”

The author is pictured with resident Cath Hinman