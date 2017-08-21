Novel approach

Village set to benefit from new half-hourly rail shuttle after all
WARGRAVE could get its half-hourly train service ... [more]
Monday, 21 August 2017
Bestselling author Annie Murray visited residents of the Thamesfield Retirement Village in Henley on July 24.
She spoke about her latest novel, The Doorstep Child, which is about a young girl desperately trying to leave her troubled past behind her.
The author is pictured with resident Cath Hinman
21 August 2017
