Performing arts and dance students from The Henley College have won places at various universities and colleges.

The second year BTEC and A-level students will begin their courses in the autumn at institutions including Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance in London, the University of Chichester, Read Dance and Theatre College in Reading and Rose Bruford College of Theatre and Performance in Sidcup.

Others have won places at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art in London, East 15 Acting School in Essex, Laine Theatre Arts in Epsom and Bath Spa University.

Programme leader Tara Choudrie said: “Our students have worked so hard over the last two years. We are pleased they have been able to get into some very tough and well-respected institutions.”

Pictured, back row, left to right, Emily Eyre, Vanessa Ela Barnard, Gemma Davies, Curtis Downey, Harry Assadourain, Doug Worth, Libby Welsh, Jack Frewin and Megan Goncalves. Front row, Wiktor Parzyszek, Lauren Miller, Lilly Hudson, Georgina Felisi, Georgia Stewart and Lottie Bell.