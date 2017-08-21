Monday, 21 August 2017

Village fete

THIS year’s Rotherfield Greys village fete will be held at Greys Court, the National Trust property, on September 3 from 12.30pm to 4pm.

Every visitor will need to buy a ticket on entry, including National Trust members.

These will cost £2 for adults, £1 for children and £5 for a family ticket.

The money raised by ticket sales goes directly back to the village.

