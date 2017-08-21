Village set to benefit from new half-hourly rail shuttle after all
WARGRAVE could get its half-hourly train service ... [more]
Monday, 21 August 2017
THIS year’s Rotherfield Greys village fete will be held at Greys Court, the National Trust property, on September 3 from 12.30pm to 4pm.
Every visitor will need to buy a ticket on entry, including National Trust members.
These will cost £2 for adults, £1 for children and £5 for a family ticket.
The money raised by ticket sales goes directly back to the village.
21 August 2017
More News:
Village set to benefit from new half-hourly rail shuttle after all
WARGRAVE could get its half-hourly train service ... [more]
New wheelchair makes nature reserve accessible to all
THE Withymead nature reserve near Goring has ... [more]
POLL: Have your say