Question over care home land

A COMMITTEE overseeing the implementation of the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan has questioned when the site of a former care home will be sold.

The land off Greys Road, Henley, is owned by Oxfordshire County Council and believed to be worth about £5 million.

It has been earmarked for 27 homes, including 40 per cent affordable, in the plan.

The site has been vacant for eight months since the Chilterns End care home was closed and the residents moved to the new Chilterns Court Care Centre on the Townlands Memorial Hospital campus.

Councillor Ken Arlett, chairman of the neighbourhood plan committee, said: “One has to ask the question why, if you have a piece of land, you wouldn’t want to sell it straight away?

“Maybe we should write to the county council and ask them when they are going to put that land on the market.

“There are 3,800 people on the housing waiting list at South Oxfordshire District Council.”

In April, town councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said he feared the county council would not get round to considering the site’s future for another two years.

Cllr Gawrysiak, who won the town’s seat on the county council for Henley Residents’ Group in May, said: “This site was known about a long time ago. I would have thought it would have been immediately available to develop.”

David Nimmo Smith, the Conservative candidate he defeated, said a review of the county’s extensive assets was taking place.

He added: “We can’t do it all at the same time because we haven’t got the resources and it’s not the right way to do it.