Monday, 21 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Question over care home land

A COMMITTEE overseeing the implementation of the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan has questioned when the site of a former care home will be sold.

The land off Greys Road, Henley, is owned by Oxfordshire County Council and believed to be worth about £5 million.

It has been earmarked for 27 homes, including 40 per cent affordable, in the plan.

The site has been vacant for eight months since the Chilterns End care home was closed and the residents moved to the new Chilterns Court Care Centre on the Townlands Memorial Hospital campus.

Councillor Ken Arlett, chairman of the neighbourhood plan committee, said: “One has to ask the question why, if you have a piece of land, you wouldn’t want to sell it straight away?

“Maybe we should write to the county council and ask them when they are going to put that land on the market.

“There are 3,800 people on the housing waiting list at South Oxfordshire District Council.”

In April, town councillor Stefan Gawrysiak said he feared the county council would not get round to considering the site’s future for another two years.

Cllr Gawrysiak, who won the town’s seat on the county council for Henley Residents’ Group in May, said: “This site was known about a long time ago. I would have thought it would have been immediately available to develop.”

David Nimmo Smith, the Conservative candidate he defeated, said a review of the county’s extensive assets was taking place.

He added: “We can’t do it all at the same time because we haven’t got the resources and it’s not the right way to do it.

“The council is well aware of the neighbourhood plan and the timescales of the plan and that site will be developed within that period. There’s no overwhelming urgency to develop all the sites in the plan now.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33