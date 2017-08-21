Monday, 21 August 2017

Keep Drill Hall plea

THE Ministry of Defence is to be asked to either sell or gift the home of Henley’s army cadets to the town council.

The Drill Hall in Friday Street has been earmarked for 10 homes in the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan.

But now a meeting of the town council’s neighbourhood plan committee has agreed to write to the MoD asking for the building to be preserved.

Committee member Ian Clarke, of Cromwell Road, said: “I spoke to my good friend, retired Brigadier Robin Draper, who’s very strongly in favour of keeping the cadets in Henley.”

He asked the committee to draft the letter for Brig Draper to pass on to the MoD, asking if it would sell or gift the site it in memory of those who gave their lives in both world wars.

He said the building could be used as a youth centre.

Councillor Lorraine Hillier said: “The kids do want something very different, they want their own space just to have a drink with their friends.”

New premises for the town’s army cadet unit are already being explored. One suggestion is the community centre to be built as part of the housing development at Highlands Farm.

