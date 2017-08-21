Monday, 21 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

MiniMonkie reveals all... well, almost all

MiniMonkie reveals all... well, almost all

HENLEY’S famous publicist has revealed himself, using only a copy of his favourite newspaper to conceal his modesty.

MiniMonkie, the Henley chimp, has contacted the Diary after we revealed his love of our town last week.

He says: “What? No photo? As a handsome MiniMonkie, I would have expected a photo to show my good-looking profile!

“Surely, a picture of me reading the Henley Standard would be the most suitable picture... although naked! Don’t most of your readers read the Standard in the nude?

“I am an independent MiniMonkie who has only a ‘man servant’. This person is my tailor — for my fabulous fashion creations — chauffeur, cook etc and I pay him peanuts... but, of course, the minimum wage!

“As an ‘immigrant’, I love to document the goings-on in Henley.

“Looking forward to being invited to write a weekly column in the Henley Standard (with pictures). Surely, I’d do a much better job than those other chimps who work there?”

However, I can reveal he won’t be getting the job.

On closer inspection of his supplied photo, it appears MiniMonkie is a bit behind the times as he is reading an edition of the paper which is almost five months old — and the picture looks suspiciously like it has been digitally altered.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33