Monday, 21 August 2017

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Town shows vital signs

HENLEY is the 25th most vibrant retail location in the UK, according to a study. The town is a new entry in this year’s Vitality Index, an annual ranking published by commercial property experts Harper Dennis Hobbs.

The index compares about 1,000 British towns and cities by considering figures such as the number of upmarket retailers, shop vacancy rate, the way in which shops meet local needs and the proportion of “undesirable” shops like pawnbrokers, payday lenders and bookmakers.

Henley ranks higher than Marlow, which is 39th on the list. The top three were Cambridge, the Westfield centre in London and Knightsbridge.

Henley town manager Helen Barnett said: “This is a fabulous benchmark and will be useful in attracting new retail. Henley has very few ‘undesirable’ shops and is well below the national average for empty units.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: WW2 battles relived at Mapledurham
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33