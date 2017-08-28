THE meeting held at the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed on June 21 was on the theme of public relations.

PR expert Lin Taylor kindly gave a presentation about press releases and May Al-Karooni, of Globechain.com, explained how they are enabling the re-use of unwanted items with businesses, charities and people.

The meeting was attended by 17 of our 28 charity members and representatives from supportive and interested local organisations.

Our next meeting will be held at Camp Mohawk, the multifunctional day centre for people with special needs and their families near Wargave, on Wednesday September 20 at 10.30am.

Attendees can stay on for a tour of the centre afterwards.

The theme of the meeting is volunteering and we will have two speakers. All charities, and interested others, are welcome to join the group or just the meeting.

For the sake of planning, please can anyone interested send an email to group chairman Reama Shearman, head of development at the River & Rowing Museum, which is an education foundation, at reama.shearman@rrm.co.uk

Henley Charities Together is an informal networking forum to assist charities and community groups to work together for their mutual benefit. The group was founded and is supported by the Henley Business Partnership.